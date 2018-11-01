Thu November 01, 2018
Islamabad

November 1, 2018

IIU ranked among top 500 Asian varsities

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) has been ranked among top 500 Asian universities.

To celebrate its position among 351-400 Asian universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking, the IIU held a special ceremony on campus with rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai in the chair.

The rector said the accomplishment was a matter of pride.

"The recognition of Pakistani educational institutions in the world ranking is a good omen," he said. He asked educational institutions to work for maintaining balance in teaching and research.

The rector said universities should come forward to serve society. He said the IIU, in terms of serving society, had formed the Paigham-i-Pakistan narrative, which had won recognition all over the world and even in the UN.

“We will not disappoint the nation. We will come up with positive developments soon in the fields of academic excellence and quality higher education,” he said.

Dr Masoom said the acceptance of the graduates in the market should be the top priority of educational institutions.

IIU Quality Enhancement Cell Director Dr Saeedul Hassan Chishti said the university through QEC for the first time applied for the QS Asia University Rankings 2019 involving data collection from various Departments of the University, data submission and follow up thereof.

He said the IIU had secured a position among Universities ranked between No. 351 to 400 by acquiring score as per QS-AUR-Methodology, whereby it scored 13.7 on Academic Reputation; 21.2 on Employer Reputation; 40.3 on International Students and 44.1 on Citations per Paper.

On the occasion, a presentation on the process of international ranking, points of scoring and key factors to be discussed in this regard, was also given by the QEC representatives.

The ceremony was also attended by IIU vice-presidents Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dr. Muhammad Munir, and Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, directors general, deans, heads of the departments, and other relevant officials.

