New JI Pindi ameer takes oath

Rawalpindi: The newly elected ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district Rawalpindi (rural) Raja Muhammad Jawad took oath of his office here at JI office on Wednesday.
The outgoing JI district Rawalpindi ameer Shamsur Rehman Swati who had completed two terms in office, general secretary Zafarul Hasan Joya advocate, City district Rawalpindi ameer Syed Arif Shirazi, information secretary and party's other local leaders were also present on the occasion.
