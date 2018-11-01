‘Enforcement of laws needed to resolve public issues’

LAHORE: Success of the Prime Minister Complaint Cell depends on the support provided by the provincial governments and government departments.

Citizen portal is a positive step and the government’s serious effort to resolve the public issues but problems would not be solved by identifying them rather there was a need of strict implementation of laws.

Besides, the general public should identify real issues while bogus complainants should be punished to make the system effective.These views were expressed by the participants in the Jang Economic Session on ‘Government’s new governance initiative - public expectations and bureaucracy behaviour’.

The panellists were Mehmood Ahmed, Sadia Suhail Rana, Baber Murtaza, Abdul Aziz and Malik Salman Aslam while the session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.Mehmood Ahmed said that citizen portal was a positive step but problems would not be solved by identifying them rather there was a need of strict implementation of laws and effectively implementing carrot and stick policy. He said that the general public should identify real issues while bogus complainants should be punished to make the system effective.

He called for reforms in the judiciary system. He suggested hiring of non-political experts for the success of the citizen portal.Sadia Suhail said that government introducing citizen portal proved that it wanted to transfer the benefits of democracy to public so the government focused on public welfare projects instead of unnecessary billions of rupees projects.

She said reforms in the institutions were started while citizen portal was being linked with relevant departments besides making time frame to address the complaints to resolve the issues. She said efforts were being made attaching the democracy with public.

Baber Murtaza said that citizen portal was government’s serious effort to resolve the public issues and the portal provided a forum to public to send their complaints to relevant departments for quick relief.

He hoped that corruption would also be eradicated as investigation authorities were also attached with the system. He asked the general public to support the system besides transparent accountability.

He said lack of checks and balances and non-implementation of laws was major issue in Pakistan which would likely to improve with this system.Abdul Aziz said that citizen portal will identify the real issues but some technology issues were being faced by the public which should be removed. He called for improving the system technological capacity for the success.

Malik Salman Aslam said that institution attached with the citizen portal will be active now and pave way to solve the problems. He urged the need of implementing transparent and equality base system in society. He said that decisions should be made in accordance with the rules and regulations and society can be improved by betterment of law and order.