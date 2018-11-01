tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 784 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died whereas 881 were injured. Over 492 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 382 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
