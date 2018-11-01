Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted isolated rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a western disturbance is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Sargodha and Gujranwala Divisions. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. No rainfall was reported in any part of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 16°C, maximum was 23°C and humidity level was 79 percent.