Hospital ceremony

LAHORE: The naming ceremony of Shakir Rehmat-ullah Cancer Clinic at Markham Stouville Hospital in Markham, Canada was held in the presence of a large number of people from different walks of life.

The ceremony was organised by Mayor of Frank Scarpitti of Markham in collaboration with Canada-Pakistan Business Council. Shakir is an established businessman, developer , community builder and well-known philanthropist and his headed Flato Developments Inc and Canada-Pakistan Business Council are the community partners.

World-renowned Pakistani artist, peace activist and social crusader Jimmy Engineer had donated his two paintings depicting international architectural composition for the naming ceremony. Prints of these paintings were presented as gifts from Jimmy Engineer to all guests present at the function. Jimmy Engineer had also sent message of felicitations to both Flato Developments Inc chief Shakir Rehmatullah and Canada-Pakistan Business Council President Samir Dossal for joining hands in this noble work.

An Islamic history month group exhibition of paintings in connection with the celebration of Islamic arts, calligraphy, science and technology was organised at Scarborough Civic Centre, Ontario, under auspices of the Multi-Faith Council through MP Salma Zahid. Paintings on display by different artists also included six paintings of Jimmy Engineer which were duly appreciated by the visitors including the artists and art lovers.