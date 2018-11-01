Minister for strengthening health supply chain

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed the need of strengthening health supply chain warning that general health facilities could be disrupted if we continue ignoring such important subject.

She was addressing a symposium on “Strengthening Health Supply Chain” at a private hospital here on Wednesday. “Coordinated health supply chain at district, tehsil and village level is very important and the targets of general health could not be achieved in absence of efficient health supply chain,” said the minister adding that access to essential medicines is a must to quality healthcare.

The minister lauded the role of the hospital in providing quality health facilities and reiterated the need of joint work of public and private sectors. Meanwhile, Senate of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Yasmin Rashid in chair has approved supplementary budget and expenditure for the current fiscal year. Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal briefed the meeting about ongoing projects and educational activities. Pro-Vice-Chancellor while showing concern on 100 vacant faculties directed the process of recruitment should be expedited immediately. She lauded the Vice-Chancellor for saving Rs160 million in budget during the last fiscal year.

smog: All medical teaching institutions and teaching hospitals in Punjab have been put on high alert in the wake of current law and order situation.

In a circular issued by Secretary Specialised Healthcare Saqib Zafar all medical institutions were directed to make sure availability of medical, nursing, para-medical and support staff including senior administrative and medical staff round-the-clock. “Ensure availability of security staff, medicines, IV fluids, vaccines, anti-sera, surgical and non-surgical disposables”, the circular said while addressing to all heads of medical universities, colleges and medical superintendents of teaching hospitals.

Moreover, Saqib Zafar said all operation theatres should be fully functional and fully equipped functional ambulances along with trained staff should be standby. “Hospital authorities shall ensure coordination with Rescue 1122 and respective District Administration”, he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Saqib Zafar also issued guidelines for the prevention and control of smog. In a separate directive, he informed all heads of teaching institutions and attached hospitals that smog is harmful to human, animals, plants and the nature as whole smog so necessary arrangements were need of the hour. “Smog is yellowish or blackish fog formed mainly by a mixture of pollutants in the atmosphere which consists of fine particles and ground level ozone”, he said.

It was advised to the quarters concerned to establish smog counters and Isolation Rooms and HDUs in the Institution besides display banners/streamers (with name and contact number of Focal Person) regarding awareness of smog and prominent places in all Healthcare institutions.