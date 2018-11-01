Cop tortured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Some unidentified persons fractured an arm of a constable in the Kot Lakhpat area on Wednesday. Reportedly, some miscreants caught a police constable, identified as Farhat Mahmood, and tortured him. They fractured his arm and fled the scene. The injured was admitted to hospital. DIG Operations has taken notice of the incident and said strict action would be taken against the offenders.
