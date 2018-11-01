CM praises security

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction on security arrangements made on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. He appreciated the performance of cabinet committee on law & order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies. Best security arrangements were made and as a result, law & order remained under control, he said. Different departments maintained best coordination and ensured peaceful atmosphere. Similarly, elected representatives and peace committees also played their role inn maintaining peace and harmony, he said.