CM reviews progress on govt’s 100-day agenda

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday in which progress on 100 days agenda was reviewed in detail.

The chief minister directed to expedite work on 100 days agenda adding that different departments should work hard to achieve their respective targets because it is an initiative of a prosperous and developed Pakistan. The Punjab province will lead with regard to implementation of this agenda, he added. He said that executive council has been set up at the provincial level as well for making southern Punjab a separate province. I am personally monitoring progress made on 100 days agenda, he said.

Creating new job opportunities for the youth is a part of the agenda and we will jointly work to make this agenda a success. The chief minister directed that implementation of 100 days agenda should be ensured at every cost and progress should be made within the given time frame. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers, chief secretary, chairman P&D and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.