Shakib joins Steven Smith in UAE T20x league

DHAKA: The BCB has granted Shakib Al Hasan an NOC to participate in the UAE T20x tournament, meaning he will join the likes of Steven Smith, who is currently into the seventh month of a one-year ban handed to him by Cricket Australia for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering incident, Andre Russell and Shahid Afridi.

Shakib, who is recovering from injury, is set to play in the tournament from December 23, a day after the end of West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh, to January 1 next year. The UAET20x league runs from December 19 to January 11, clashing with the Bangladesh Premier League.

Shakib is currently undergoing rehab for a long-standing finger injury, which got worse due to an infection during the Asia Cup. He underwent an emergency operation in Dhaka before heading to Australia for a further check-up. He came back to Bangladesh earlier this month and said that his return to competitive cricket depended largely on how quickly the infection was completely removed, suggesting he may be back for Bangladesh’s home series against West Indies, which begins with the first Test from November 22.