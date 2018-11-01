Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Sports

REUTERS
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seven Russians given ban for doping violations

LAUSANNE: Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADA said on Wednesday that seven athletes in athletics and weightlifting have been given four-year bans for violating the country’s anti-doping rules, with another being suspended for two years.

Shot putter Yana Mikhailova’s two-year ban has been backdated to July 12 of this year, while Natalia Polyakova, Tatyana Kachegina and Sergey Kotov have all received four-year sanctions from the All-Russian Athletics Federation.

Weightlifters Valeriy Temnik, Roman Rednikin, Sergey Oreshnikov and Fatima Umakhanova have all been given four-year bans from their governing body, ruling them out of the world championships which begin in Turkemenistan on Thursday (today).

Russian media said that Temnik and Umakhanova tested positive for banned substances while Rednikin and Oreshnikov were sanctioned for failing to appear at doping tests.RUSADA was last month reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency following its suspension in November 2015 for allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia.Wednesday’s announcement follows a four-year ban for powerlifter Anastasia Feofanova last week, backdated to begin on June 21 this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake