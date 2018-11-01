Thu November 01, 2018
AFP
November 1, 2018

Kasatkina hits out at Zhuhai scheduling after Keys defeat

ZHUHAI, China: Top seed Daria Kasatkina slammed the tournament scheduling at the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Wednesday after losing in straight sets to Madison Keys.

Kasatkina, 21, was beaten with relative ease by the 23-year-old American, who took 70 minutes to seal the win 6-2, 6-4.The Russian, who finished her previous round-robin tie against Wang Qiang at 10pm on Tuesday, looked tired on court and had already criticised the match timetable, saying it “sucks”.

Asked if she stood by the comments at her post-match press conference on Wednesday, she took a deep breath and said: “Yea. I mean if they want me to pull out of the tournament then they are doing a good job, because in less than 24 hours I’ve played two matches.

Keys cruised to take the first set at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, and although Kasatkina put up a fight in the second, the sixth seed clinched the tie.Earlier, defending champion Julia Goerges suffered a bruising defeat to Anett Kontaveit. The fifth seed took a nasty tumble mid-way through the match, which she went on to lose 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 after more than two hours.

