Misbah likely to be Islamabad United’s mentor

LAHORE: Former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to end his playing days in the Pakistan Super League but his franchise Islamabad United is keen to have him on board as its mentor.

Misbah, 44, was part of the Islamabad United franchise in the first three seasons of the PSL. They won the title twice. The country’s most successful Test captain, Misbah led Islamabad in the first season. South Africa’s JP Duminy took over the captaincy duties in the third edition because of Misbah’s fitness issues.

“Misbah has informed us he will not play in the PSL 4 but he is keen to continue his association with the Islamabad United franchise in any other role,” a franchise official revealed.

Misbah and the franchise are negotiating a pay package for the former captain to continue as mentor.Misbah represented United in 26 matches in the first three editions, scoring 381 runs at an average of 25.40.

Duminy has already announced that he will not take part in the next edition.Pakistan’s former spinner Tauseef Ahmed has resigned as assistant coach. In his place, Saeed Ajmal has been appointed.

Misbah was recently appointed to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s cricket committee and sources close to him say he now wants to focus on administrative roles or a career in the media.“The PCB has also contemplated nominating Misbah for the position of ICC match referee when the time comes as they feel he is the best candidate from Pakistan for this role,” a source said.