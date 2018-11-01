India look to seal ODI series against West Indies

MUMBAI: After claiming a mammoth 224-run victory in the fourth One-day International against the Windies, India will aim to seal the five-match series with a win in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (today).

With top-order batsmen Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu in good touch, the hosts will fancy their chances of pulling off a victory in the fifth and final ODI.With scores of 140, 157* and 107 in the first three games, Kohli became the first Indian to score three back-to-back hundreds in 50-over international cricket.

Sharma, his deputy, has had a fruitful series as well. The Indian opener, who did not have an ODI century against the Windies before this series, now has two. His 137-ball 162 was vital to India putting up 377/5 in the fourth ODI.

Rayudu seems to have solved India’s No 4 conundrum for now too, dishing out promising performances at two-down. He scored his third hundred in ODI cricket at Brabourne Stadium in the fourth game and is looking solid.

India’s premier pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have picked up right where they left off before the Asia Cup. They were included in the squad for the last three ODIs, and have looked reliable. The spinners, of course, have been outstanding.

While India look sorted at the top of the order, their lower middle-order has not been at its best of late. MS Dhoni, who is still the best wicket-keeping option for India in the shorter formats of the game, has not been able to get going with the bat. The former Indian captain has scores of 20, 7, and 23 in the series so far.

Kedar Jadhav, who was drafted into the squad for the fourth ODI, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has replaced the injured Hardik Pandya, will need to raise their game to provide India with a thumping finish in the final ODI if needed.

The Windies, who were steamrolled by the Indians in the Test series, have made a statement of intent in the ODIs. They held India to a tie in Visakhapatnam before claiming a 43-run victory in Pune. While they still trail 2-1 in the series, Jason Holder and his men will fancy their chances of coming out on top in Thiruvananthapuram and squaring the series.

With scores of 32, 123* and 95 in the first three games, before scoring a duck in the fourth, Shai Hope has been the best player for the visitors so far. The 24-year-old’s strong performance was crucial in the Windies clinching a tie and a victory in the series.

Shimron Hetymer has also been integral to the strong performances from the Windies in the first three ODIs. He notched up his third ODI hundred in the first game before adding 94 in the next game. He will be an important player for the visitors going into the final ODI.

But the rest of their batsmen need to click collectively for Windies to challenge India in the decider. Experienced campaigners like Marlon Samuels and Jason Holder, especially, must take the lead.

If India win this one, it will be their eighth straight win over the Windies in a bilateral One-day International series – the last time the Windies won was back in 2006 at home.