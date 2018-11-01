Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Sports

A
Agencies
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

We definitely need to play more fearlessly: Bismah

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof is in the Pakistan squad for the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 after returning to action following a sinus surgery.

The vastly experienced 27-year-old will, however, not take back the captaincy – Javeria Khan will continue to lead the side at the marquee event.

Speaking to Women’s CricZone, Bismah explained, “I wasn’t in the state to captain. For me, right now it is important to put my health first. I needed to settle myself in and I didn’t think I could take the responsibility of the team because of my health.

“I thought it would be best for Javeria to continue as captain, while I focus on my health after my major sinus surgery.”She is fit enough to slot back in the squad, though, and will hope to add to her 88 Twenty20 International appearances and 1641 runs in the format, scored at an average of 25.24 and strike rate of 88.94.

Bismah played the second and third T20Is against Australia in Kuala Lumpur recently, scoring 0 and 34 respectively, as top-ranked Australia swept the series 3-0.“We learnt a lot from the series and we definitely need to play more fearlessly,” said Bismah of the experience.

Placed seventh in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan are grouped with Australia, India, Ireland and New Zealand, and are likely to have it tough. But the emergence of some youngsters, like Umaima Sohail, the 21-year-old batter who held her own against Australia, is giving Bismah hope.

“Omaima Sohail was a big positive for us. The way she played in the matches with a fearless approach. It’s a big positive for us, and her, too. She will take a lot of confidence from it,” said Bismah.

“As for bowling, Aliya (Riaz) bowled well throughout the series. It’s good that the youngsters are taking responsibility. It’s just, we’ve done well in phases. We’ve built partnerships and done well on the field in phases. It’s important we do so for a longer run so that the end result will be in our favour.”

Despite the low rank, Bismah is moderately confident about Pakistan’s chances at the tournament, to be played in the Caribbean from November 9.“I think we have the best 15-member squad from Pakistan right now. There’s a lot of belief in the squad and we just need to work on our execution and fix our mistakes,” she said.

“It’s important we treat each match equally and not focus too much on any particular match. Otherwise, it just puts a lot of pressure on you. We will try to take it one game at a time and bring the same energy to each match.”

One of the plusses for Pakistan might be that the games will be played on pitches that are expected to be on the slow side, bring their pack of spinners – Sana Mir, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar and others – into play.

“We have a good spin attack. We have also had a good win percentage on spinning pitches so, we’re looking forward to our spinners doing well,” Bismah said.“It’s important that as a team, our batters support our bowlers. We will try to put in a combined effort with the bat and ball so that we are a more competitive team.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake