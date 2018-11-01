Three awarded prison term

SUKKUR: The ATC Court, Khairpur, awarded 10 years imprisonment to each of the three accused on Wednesday. The ATC Khairpur Judge, Inam Malik, passed the sentence after finding Gul Muhammed Rind, Abdul Basit Mangi and Rajib Ali Kandhro guilty of attacking police and keeping explosives. The ATC judge also fined Rs160,000 to the three collectively.

The Pir Jo Goth Police of Khairpur had registered an FIR under 7 ATA against the three claiming police encounter and recovering explosive material in March, 2016. The police claimed arresting the three following a shootout at Sim Nali.