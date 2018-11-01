Natural protein could reverse obesity related diabetes fatty liver

ISLAMABAD: A chance find in cancer research has revealed that a protein that occurs naturally in the body plays an important role in regulating metabolism. Further investigation led to the suggestion that raising levels of the protein could reverse fatty liver type 2 diabetes and other obesity related conditions.

Scientists from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington D.C. found that raising production of the protein caused obese mice to reduce the amount of fat in their bodies even though they were genetically engineered to overeat. They did this by increasing expression of the protein s associated gene.

In a paper on their work that now appears in the journal Scientific Reports the authors describe how fibroblast growth factor binding protein 3 (FGFBP3 or BP3) modulates fat and glucose metabolism in mouse models of metabolic syndrome.

We found says senior study author Anton Wellstein who is a professor of oncology and pharmacology at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center that eight BP3 treatments over 18 days were enough to reduce the fat in obese mice by over a third.

Other conditions linked to obesity were also reduced. The animals excessive levels of blood sugar a hallmark of diabetes known as hyperglycemia fell and their livers which had been fatty lost their fat.

The researchers note that because BP3 occurs naturally in the body therapies based on it would not have to undergo the same lengthy testing as drugs based on synthetic compounds. Clinical trials using the human equivalent could start straight after the conclusion of preclinical studies. The WHO estimate that obesity rates have almost worldwide since 1975.