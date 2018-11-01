Thu November 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Punjab CM lifts ban on teachers’ postings, transfers till Nov 21

MULTAN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has temporarily relaxed ban on postings and transfers of schoolteachers across the province and fixed November 21 deadline for submission of applications, said a notification.

The ban has been relaxed for disposal of pending transfer cases already processed during April 1 to May 31 for different categories and grades.

The chief minister has restricted the authorities concerned from approving the transfer/posting criteria, which should not above from merit. The notification requires the education authorities to display a merit list of the teachers needed to be transferred on November 2 on the education department’s website.

The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to complete the process until November 20, as the ban will return to effect from November 21. The education authorities would receive objections and complaints until November 8 and the objections would be addressed from November 9 to 12. The transfer letter would be issued from November 15 to 18 to willing candidates. It is to be noted here that the ban on postings and transfers was imposed during the PML-N’s tenure in 2016 when more than 50,000 teachers requested for transfers and postings.

