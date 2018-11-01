Five jam making units sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a province-wide campaign to inspect Marabba (jam) manufacturing units on Wednesday, and sealed five units. PFA teams inspected 43 Marabba manufacturing units in a daylong activity. They sealed five units and fined nine units for violating the rules of PFA Act.

PFA DG Muhammad Usman said that three jam units were sealed in Multan and two in the provincial metropolis. PFA issued fine tickets to three units in Rawalpindi and six jam manufacturing units in other districts. He said that PFA had confiscated and discarded 650kg poor quality Murabba, rotten fruits and chemicals. PFA also issued warning notices to 22 units. Action was taken against the Murabba manufacturing units upon making the product by adding hazardous industrial chemicals to it.