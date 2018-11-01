RPO Bahawlapur transferred again

BAHAWALPUR: New Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur police Range Sohail Habib Tajik, who assumed his charge as RPO on Tuesday, was transferred on Wednesday and made DIG VVIPs security and special branch Lahore. The DIG VVIPs security Imran Mehmood has been posted as RPO Bahawalpur police range.

Meanwhile, the IGP Punjab on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 13 police officers. Fateh Ahmad has been posted as SDPO Qila Gujar Singh Lahore, Abdul Wahab as SDPO Gulberg Lahore, Aisha Butt as ASP District Police Lines Lahore, Farhat Abbas as DSP Haider Company Lahore, Razakar Hussain as SDPO Kahna, Qaisar Mushtaq as SDPO Defence Lahore, Nasir Mahmood as SDPO Sargodah Road Faisalabad, Asim Iftikhar as DSP Hi-Tech Crime Squad, Zulfiqar Ali as SDPO Model Town, Mohammad Khalid as SDPO Tandianwala Faisalabad and Nasir Mahmood as SDPO Sabzazar.

Meanwhile, services of Tanveer Amjad have been placed at the disposal of Additional IGP PHP Punjab, Lahore. Fakhar Bashir has been directed to report CPO Punjab Lahore.