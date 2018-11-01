Lahore hospitals put on high alert

LAHORE: All medical teaching institutions and teaching hospitals in Punjab have been put on high alert in the wake of current law and order situation. In a circular issued by Secretary Specialised Healthcare Saqib Zafar all medical institutions were directed to make sure availability of medical, nursing, para-medical and support staff including senior administrative and medical staff round-the-clock.

“Ensure availability of security staff, medicines, IV fluids, vaccines, anti-sera, surgical and non-surgical disposables”, the circular said while addressing to all heads of medical universities, colleges and medical superintendents of teaching hospitals.

Moreover, Saqib Zafar said all operation theatres should be fully functional and fully equipped functional ambulances along with trained staff should be standby. “Hospital authorities shall ensure coordination with Rescue 1122 and respective District Administration”, he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Saqib Zafar also issued guidelines for the prevention and control of smog. In a separate directive, he informed all heads of teaching institutions and attached hospitals that smog is harmful to human, animals, plants and the nature as whole smog so necessary arrangements were need of the hour. “Smog is yellowish or blackish fog formed mainly by a mixture of pollutants in the atmosphere which consists of fine particles and ground level ozone”, he said.