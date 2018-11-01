KP govt appoints Dr Ayub Rose as PHSA chief

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday appointed former director general Health Services Dr Ayub Rose as director general Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA). Senior officials of the Health Department told The News that the provincial government made the decision of his appointment under pressure from the Peshawar High Court (PHC), where he had challenged his replacement as DG health services a few days ago.

Last week, the government transferred Dr Mohammad Ayub Rose and appointed Dr Arshad Ahmad as the new DG health services. He said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had appointed him as DG health services on November 21, 2017 and he was removed without any reason and could not even complete his tenure.

Insiders said the court had directed the government to appoint Dr Ayub Rose as per his qualification and seniority.

They said the government, particularly the health minister, made efforts to amicably resolve the issue and sent a jirga to Dr Ayub Rose’s lawyers and offered to appoint him as DG PHSA position if he withdrew his petition against his transfer as DG health services. Dr Arshad Ahmad had replaced him. Dr Arshad Ahmad was DG PHSA before his elevation as DG health services.