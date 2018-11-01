New force to protect ‘Persons on High Risk’ launched in Punjab

LAHORE: All practical steps are being adopted by the Punjab Police to eliminate crime and criminals from the province with a view to secure each and every person of Punjab by launching a new force, Persons on High Risk (PHR) of Special Protection Unit (SPU), to ensure consecutive working at police stations and offices without disturbing the complainants and public.

The PHR force basically operates under Special Protection Unit (SPU) which will ensure the security not only the local persons at high risk but also the foreigners and Chinese experts in connection of CPEC. After induction of this force, the police stations and offices could perform their duties in providing consecutive justice to the complainants without disturbing the police stations. In a related development, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 784 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died whereas 881 were injured. Over 492 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 382 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.