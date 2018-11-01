Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

World

AFP
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nasa’s planet-hunter telescope, Kepler, runs out of fuel

The US space agency’s Kepler space telescope has run out of fuel and is being retired after nine and a half years, having helped discover more than 2,600 planets, some of which may hold life, officials said Tuesday.

The unmanned space telescope, which launched in 2009, revealed that billions of hidden planets are in space and revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe, experts said. Kepler helped astronomers measure potential planets by glimpsing transits, or moments when planets passed in front of their stars.

Kepler showed that "20 to 50 percent of the stars visible in the night sky are likely to have small, possibly rocky, planets similar in size to Earth, and located within the habitable zone of their parent stars," Nasa said in a statement.

"That means they’re located at distances from their parent stars where liquid water -- a vital ingredient to life as we know it -- might pool on the planet surface." Kepler’s demise was "not unexpected and this marks the end of spacecraft operations," said Paul Hertz, astrophysics division director at Nasa, on a conference call with reporters.

Signals that fuel was nearly out were seen two weeks ago. Scientists were able to get all the data from Kepler down to Earth before it completely ran dry. Nasa said it has decided to retire the spacecraft "within its current, safe orbit, away from Earth."

NASA’s retired principal investigator for the Kepler mission, Bill Borucki, described it as an "enormous success." "We have shown that there are more planets than stars in our galaxy," Borucki said. Nasa has experienced a series of spacecraft problems lately.

Nasa’s Opportunity rover is stalled on the surface of Mars following a major dust storm that struck in late May and June. The asteroid-hopping Dawn mission ran out of fuel last month. The Hubble Space Telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory experienced technical problems earlier this month that have since been fully repaired.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake