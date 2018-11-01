Fighting corruption

Pakistan couldn’t climb the ladder of success because of rampant corruption that has paralysed almost all national institutions. The higher authorities now need to introduce adequate steps to fight against this menace. However, by putting up banners with the ‘say no to corruption’ phrase the authorities concerned will not be able to get rid of this problem.

The government needs to carry out practical steps to fight against the corrupt elements in society. The problem of widespread corruption has already damaged the country’s economy. Proper checks and balances should be placed to ensure transparency. Strict punishments should be given to those who are involved in some kind of corruption. Only sincere and timely efforts can allow Pakistan to get rid of corruption.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi