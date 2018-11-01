Two grounds, one park

Previously used for 23rd March parades, Race Course Park, Rawalpindi was divided into two portions: a well-maintained park for the local citizens with a minimal entry fee and a separate main ground for different sports activities. A large number of people from the surrounding areas regularly visit this facility as there is no other open space. However, the charm of this park is lost in winter especially during the polo season when riders practice for their upcoming games.

Now, a cloud of dust continuously hovers over the park, making it difficult for visitors to have a good time in the park. People can even see trees and plants completely covered in dust. This matter has been pointed out so many times, but the authorities concerned have not taken any action to date. This problem can be easily resolved, if the polo activity is restricted to the main ground. Urgent measures are requested from the park management to solve this issue.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi