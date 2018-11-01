Build Karachi

Even though Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan, no efforts have been made by all the successive federal, provincial and district governments for the beautification of the city. Its broken roads give an ugly look. Encroachments have become a common feature around all the important markets of the city.

Heaps of unattended garbage is seen on the main roads and streets. It’s time the provincial and district governments are took serious steps for the beautification of the city.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi