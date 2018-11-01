A dormant app?

A large number of the Pakistani people are not happy in their own country. While the country is rich in natural resource, most of the resources are limited to only a few hundred opulent families in politics and business. In today’s Pakistan, the inequality between the rich and the poor has widened to an unprecedented level. It appears that people in the corridors of power have no intention of changing the system that had served them well.

Our rulers are not aware of the hardships that a vast majority of people are facing because of continuous price hikes and rampant injustice in society. Recently, the prime minister launched the ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ to address the problems faced by the citizens. While the initiative is laudable, it is uncertain whether those who live in impoverished areas will have an easy access to it. The government should look into this matter.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

*****

A couple of days ago, the prime minister launched the Pakistan Citizen Portal to allow people to lodge their complaints from their smartphones. The app has been wonderfully designed. Unfortunately, the app has a large number of bugs. When a user signs up, it redirects to a page that shows the ‘something is wrong’ message.

The registration page also has some errors. It would have been better had the authorities concerned tested the app before its official launch. The authorities should fix the bugs in a timely manner so that more people can get benefit from the app.

Waqar Abro

Karachi