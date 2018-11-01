Help for Thar

It seems that the death of countless people and animals in Thar has failed to awaken the conscience of the rulers. Residents of the drought-stricken Thar are at the mercy of the government, but no concrete measures have been taken so far to alleviate the suffering of people. According to some media reports, a couple of days ago, some desperate women committed suicide as it was unbearable for them to see their loved ones dying of thirst and hunger. The inability to provide relief to the people of Thar is a striking example of negligence and bad governance on the part of the authorities concerned.

Whenever a natural calamity has hit any part of the world, our government has been quick to send relief goods to the disaster-stricken communities. But we haven’t taken any steps to help our countrymen in such difficult times. Given the chaotic conditions in the famine-hit region, both federal and provincial governments need to evolve a plausible plan to save the residents of Thar.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali