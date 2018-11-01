tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The reserved seats for the students of Balochistan at Punjab University were recently decreased from 100 to 53.
Students in Balochistan have limited opportunities. The university administration should reconsider this decision and increase the number of reserved seats for students from Balochistan.
Mahjabeen Hassan
Turbat
