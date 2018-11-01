After the verdict

Following the Supreme Court verdict in the Asia Bibi case, a large number of protesters took to streets to protest against the court’s decision. The protest paralysed the twin cities, leaving a large number of people in distress. Road blocks caused heavy traffic jams. Many schools were closed and students were asked to go home on their own. The writ of government was nowhere. The authorities concerned must draft a proper plan to tackle such situation in the future. Protestors should not be allowed to obstruct the flow of traffic, bringing the lives of so many citizens to a standstill.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad