Pillion riding, carrying weapons banned for 10 days

To deal with the law and order situation after the acquittal of Asia Bibi on Wednesday, the Sindh government imposed a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles for 10 days.

According to a notification issued by the home department, the federal interior ministry had also earlier requested the relevant authorities to make necessary security arrangements in the wake of the announcement of the Supreme Court decision.

As the interior ministry had notified that there were threats of possible terrorist activities in Karachi, the provincial government, using its powers conferred on it under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, imposed a ban on carrying and displaying arms, gatherings of more than four persons, pillion riding on motorcycles and scooters, rallies and processions, private vehicles with tinted glasses, unauthorised blue lights, fancy number plates and sirens resembling those of police and ambulance vans.

The ban on carrying and displaying arms will, however, not be applicable to journalists, police, personnel of other law enforcement agencies, security guards of registered private security companies during their duty hours and employees of essential services.

The restrictions will last till November 10 throughout the province. The government has also suspended all relaxations regarding carrying weapons during this period. The SHOs have been authorised to register complaints of any violation of the ban.