WB team visits KCCI to think up ways for financing development

KARACHI: A team from the World Bank visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to devise ways for Maximizing Finance for Development (MFD) and then advising feasible options to the government.

The World Bank team was led by World Bank’s Finance Competitiveness and Innovation Senior Financial Sector Analyst Namoos Zaheer.The team comprised of Lead Financial Sector Specialist Marius Vismantas and Senior Economist Amjad Bashir.

Namoos Zaheer, while referring to the World Bank’s report “Transforming Karachi into a Livable and Competitive Megacity: A City Diagnostic and Transformation Strategy”, said Karachi needed around $10 billion in financing over a 10-year period to meet its infrastructure and service-delivery needs in urban transport, water supply and sanitation, and municipal solid waste. “There is a threat to livability in Karachi which has been acting as the engine for growth,” she added.

She said Pakistan needed around seven to eight percent growth rate to create two million jobs for the youth entering the job market. In this regard, she said Karachi has to play the lead role, but unfortunately, the city has been neglected for a very long period of time.

She informed that the World Bank was funding several service delivery projects in Karachi like yellow line, water project, and urban management.

“There is a need to maximise finance for development by efficiently utilising the existing limited resources of the government which would yield much greater results.”

She further stressed that there was a need to mobilise the private sector to achieve the objective of maximising finance for development, while tax to GDP should be at least 15 percent to enable the government to ensure availability of basic needs to the citizens.

“Karachi is the country’s financial and economic hub, generating 12–15 percent of Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP), and is a powerhouse of manufacturing employment in the country.”

The team suggested that the business and industrial community of KCCI should collaborate with the government, and use its land to attract investment from the private sector for setting up hotels to attract tourism.

KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda said that keeping in view the past experience of working with the government and cumbersome procedures, the businesses would be reluctant to come forward to invest with the government due to institutional fragmentation and red-tapism.

He highlighted the issues that needed to be resolved in Karachi, including infrastructure requirements, inculcating good governance and tax complexities. “Infrastructure in the city needs immediate attention and must be upgraded to facilitate economic growth and business activities,” he added.

He said Karachi and its surrounding coastal areas have a large amount of vacant land which could be used for development or to house energy projects. Karachi Circular Railway project has long been delayed due to financing issues, therefore, the initiatives taken under MFD could also be used to fund this project, he suggested.

The KCCI president also suggested installing desalination plants along the coastal belt to enhance the overall living conditions in the city, especially with the fast approaching water

crisis.

“For this a Public Private Partnership model needs to be developed in such a manner that the private investors get full assurance for healthy return on investment,” he added.