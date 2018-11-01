Bureaucracy: The long drag between decision and imposition

LAHORE: The federal government announced flat rate of 6.5 US cent for gas and 7.5 cents for a unit of electricity provided to five major exporting sectors from October 1, 2018. These rates have not yet been notified.

There is a tendency in the bureaucracy to delay the implementation of various decisions taken by the federal cabinet or the Economic Coordination Committee.

The notifications are dragged on one pretext or the other. The decisions taken by the cabinet or the ECC need official notification by relevant departments for actual implementation.

This is not the first instance when much publicised decisions of the government to facilitate businesses became hostage to non-issuance of notification.

The delays are because of the bureaucrats raise myriad of objections in the way of implementation after a decision is taken and announced.

The bureaucrats attend the meeting that the federal ministers held with businessmen.

In fact the businessmen first lodge their complaints with the bureaucracy, which then prepares a brief for the ministers. The ministers and the bureaucracy first discuss the solution to each issue before breaking it to the businessmen.

The bureaucracy raises objections on procedural matters after the decision is announced. This is unfair on both the ruling party and the businesses because the decision is arrived after careful deliberation.

It sometimes involves billion of rupees worth of subsidies the government agrees to provide to boost production and jobs. The objections are such that could be removed easily and should be raised before the announcement of concession.

For instance, the cost of power for many industries using imported re-gasified liquid natural gas for generation was almost three times higher than the power produced by industries using domestically produced natural gas. The high energy cost was booting them out of export market.

The present regime after careful deliberation with stakeholders first upgraded five exporting sectors in gas allocation preference to number two. Only domestic consumers had higher priority than these exporting sectors. The change in priority entitled them to 50 percent natural gas supplies year around except for three winter months. They had to depend on expensive imported gas for the rest of their supplies.

The federal government calculated that it would have to provide a subsidy of Rs44 billion a year to bring down the gas rate for all exporting industries to an agreed globally competitive level.

The exporting sectors were elated and were certain that new gas rates would apply from October 1, 2018; however, the implementing this order comes with many hiccups.

First the gas distribution company informed the exporting industries that they would reduce the bill after receiving the promised subsidy from the federal government.

Then there was a debate that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority should notify the subsidy. Some bureaucrats suggested that the government should deposit one month’s worth of subsidy with the gas distribution company. Others objected that rules do not allow distribution of advance subsidy.

This battle of objections is still on and the exporting sector industries meanwhile have been asked to foot the non-subsidised bills which they cannot.

Before the announcement of reduced gas prices, most of the industries, running on imported gas, were operating in single shifts. After announcement of subsidy, they started three shifts.

They are not in a position to pay the bills without subsidy. Many have reverted back to one shift waiting for the problem to resolve. The exports are suffering. These details should have been sorted out before the announcement of subsidy.

Sources say that bureaucrats are scared of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as they risked the agency’s coming after them if they somehow released the subsidy without following the rules. This stalemate is affecting the government functions.

This, however, is just a point of view, as such long delays have occurred in the past as well when the NAB was not active at all. Bureaucracy has this inbuilt culture of holding up the execution of decisions as it, for some reason, doesn’t want the political government to become proactive in resolving industry problems.

The electricity tariff approved by the ECC is also facing the same delays. No notification has been issued in this regard as far as tariff for exporting sectors is concerned.

However the flat increase in power tariff for other consumers has been notified. This does the arguer well for the economy.