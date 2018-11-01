CCP slaps Rs26.903bln penalties in 10 years

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of Rs26.903 billion on companies from different sectors for deceiving consumers and cartelisation in market in the last 10 years, an official said on Wednesday.

The commission has imposed penalty of Rs206 million in 2008, Rs6.786 billion in 2009, Rs275 million in 2010, Rs86 million in 2011, Rs1.224 billion in 2012, Rs17.733 billion in 2013, Rs143.25 million in 2014, Rs302 million in 2015, Rs150 million in 2016, and Rs15 million during 2017, a senior official of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) told APP on Wednesday. The CCP has given notices to companies from different sectors, including banking, communication, oil and gas, healthcare, ports and shipping, property and construction, telecommunication, poultry, fertilisers, cement and aviation for deceptive market practices and cartelisation, the official said.

The commission is mandated under the Competition Act to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices, including prohibited agreements.