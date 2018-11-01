Aptma opposes 3-month gas closure

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has appealed the government to stop Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) from gas closure to captive power plants for three months, a statement said on Wednesday.

Zahid Mazhar, chairman of Aptma Sindh-Balochistan Region said that the issuance of notice by SSGC for closure of gas to captive power plants for three months will deprive the Sindh industries from their constitutional right of required gas supply under Article 158 of the Constitution, it added.

As per Article 158 of the Constitution, the province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated would have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well-head, he said.