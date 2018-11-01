UAE invited to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said the UAE can benefit from investing in Pakistan’s energy sector, especially petrochemicals and hydropower generation, as it will expand the existing bilateral relations.

The minister was talking to the Ambassador of UAE, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, who called on him in the presence of Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. Bakhtyar said Pakistan and UAE enjoyed cordial bilateral relations and emphasised the need to further broaden the scope of the partnership.

There were many areas in which both countries could work together for gaining mutual benefit, he added.

“Pakistan offers investment friendly policies and the government is committed to attract foreign investment to put the national economy on growth trajectory for achieving its socio-economic targets,” the minister said, while appreciating the UAE’s investment in Pak-Arab Refinery.

He expressed hope that more avenues would be explored to further bilateral economic cooperation.

Bakhtyar said Pakistan would participate in Expo 2020 being organised by UAE, and added that this would provide an opportunity to the two countries to identify areas for future cooperation in diverse sectors.