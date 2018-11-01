Byco told to start sea fuelling operation

KARACHI: Balochistan’s Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) has advised Byco to resume its sea fuelling operations with immediate effect on Wednesday.

BEPA Deputy Director Mohammad Khan Uthmankhail visited Byco’s Single Point Mooring and Zero Point and advised the company to resume fuelling operations.

This came in the aftermath of establishing that there was absolutely no leakage or loss of containment from any of Byco’s facilities. The investigations had begun on October 25 to determine the source of the leakage that washed up on the shores of Mubarak Village. There has been no evidence of any leakage or loss of containment at any of Byco’s facilities.

As part of its own investigation, Byco tested a sample of the oil found at the site and found it to be bunker oil, which was not produced at Byco’s refinery, nor at any other refinery in Pakistan. Bunker oil is used by ships as fuel.

Byco GM Communications Shehryar Ahmad said, “Byco categorically confirms there has been no loss of containment of any product from its facilities. Certain unscrupulous elements have been conducting a defamation campaign against Byco through traditional and social media platforms against whom we are pressing charges. We would also urge all stakeholders to pay urgent attention to the ever present danger of maritime pollution caused by oil spills from passing ships, to prevent such accidents in the future which greatly threaten our marine environment.”