Nepra imposes Rs2 million fine on K-Electric

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs2 million on K-Electric for non-compliance of performance standards, particularly failure to restore power supply within the prescribed timeframe and to ensure the safety of public in the city, a statement issued by the authority said on Wednesday.

On June 28, 2017, almost half of Karachi remained without electricity due to tripping of almost 700 feeders during rainy weather, which resulted in power outages from 24 hours to 48 hours. Further, fatal injuries to public were also reported due to electrocution.

Nepra had directed the K-Electric to immediately provide a detailed report on feeder tripping and electrocution incidents, which occurred during the abovementioned time period along with preventive and corrective steps taken by the utility company.

The report submitted by the K-Electric revealed that almost 600 feeders on June 28, 2017 and 400 feeders on June 29, 2017 were tripped for longer duration due to 30mm rain. In view of the poor state of affairs on the part of the K-Electric, the authority decided to initiate legal proceedings. After due process of law, it passed the final order on October 30, 2018.

The authority observed Karachi has suffered prolonged unscheduled electricity outages for more than 24 hours in various areas on June 28, 2017 and onwards. Weak and fragile distribution network was the major reason for such unscheduled power cuts, which could not withstand a few millimetres rain and K-Electric failed to resume the power supply within prescribed time period.

It further said that people were electrocuted and died due to poor maintenance of distribution network by the K-Electric. This indicates that KE’s network is full of safety hazards and there is no mechanism to develop safety culture and rectify safety hazards so that public lives can be saved during such emergency situations.

A K-Electric spokesman said the power utility is a law-abiding and responsible organisation which ensures compliance with all respective regulations and guidelines and is committed to provide sustainable power supply to its consumers. “Regarding NEPRA’s recent decision, the power utility will approach the regulatory authority for review,” the spokesman said in a statement.

It said the K-Electric has invested over $2 billion to improve Karachi’s power infrastructure and enhance the quality of services for its customers since 2009.

Major initiatives include exempting over 70 percent of Karachi from load shedding, including all industrial consumers and strategic installations. Further, T&D losses have been brought down from 36 percent to 20 percent, along with capacity addition of 1,057 MW to K-Electric’s own generation.

In addition, through continued investments, transmission and distribution capacity has been enhanced by around 29 percent and 63 percent respectively since 2009.

This all has been achieved without distributing any dividends to shareholders from declared profits and, instead, routing this towards developing infrastructure.

“Further, to accommodate the growing power demand of the city, KE has planned investments across the value chain,” the statement said. “Ongoing projects include the $450 million TP-1000 transmission project, which will add over 1,000 MVAs into the transmission system.”

The power utility is also working to diversify its fuel mix towards clean energy and in this regard, two 25-year EPAs with IPPs have already been signed which will add 100 MW of renewable energy to KE’s system by 2019. Additionally, KE is also evaluating another 250 MWs of renewable projects to further increase the share of renewable energy based on solar, wind and biogas, in its system.