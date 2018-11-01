Stocks end flat as profit-taking persists amid multifront concerns

Stocks on Wednesday wandered to a mute end, trading in an extra tight range, as a salvo of selling pressure struck a number of blue chips, in the wake of protests that followed a critical verdict by the country’s top court, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its market review said investors remained cautious over Supreme Court’s decision on Asia Bibi’s blasphemy case in early hours of trading.

“Profit-taking continued for the second consecutive session as investors eye Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China tomorrow, where a support package is in the offing,” the brokerage said.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said trade remained thin ahead of Consumer Price Index- (CPI) based inflation data for October 2018 and concerns over the political unrest in the city. “Expectations for upbeat economic outlook amid likely financial assistance from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China contributed to the green close,” Mehanti said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 0.10 percent or 40.33 points to close at 41,649.36 points, while its KSE-30 shares index witnessed a loss of 0.12 percent or 24.05 points to end at 20,139.23 points.

Out of 382 active scrips, 171 moved up, 196 retreated, and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 285.217 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 327.806 billion in the previous session.

Shumalia Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the market was mixed as market participants tried to book profits in some stocks.

Cements were among the top drivers of the index, while second-tier banks were among the top contributors to today’s losses, Badar said.

“Investors should keep an eye on the Prime Minister's visit to China starting on November 2nd, as any news, or lack thereof, may affect the market,” she added. Faisal Shaji, strategist at Standard Capital said the benchmark index’s ride was on and it had not taken any impact from street troubles.

“The market is anxiously waiting for premier’s visit to China where certain landmark agreements, which can be in shape of Chinese foreign direct investment in Pakistan, are awaiting him,” Shaji said. He added that the mood of investor base had changed with local participation increasing in shape of volume increase.

“The KSE-100 is testing resistance of 41800. Pakistan is seeking balance of payment support from friendly countries which can drive export and dollar-revenue bound equities,” the strategist said.

During the session, the index hit a low of 41,237 points and a high of 41,825 points but landed in the green territory before the close. The main concern for the market men was the continuous selling from the foreign investors.

The international financial institutions in ten months of 2018 have sold shares worth more than 400 million dollars.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs92.49 to close at Rs2394.95/ share, and Service Industries Limited, up Rs30.22 to finish at Rs741.22/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs110.99 to close at Rs2241.01/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs90.07 to close at Rs1711.37/ share.

Fauji Cement recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 11.464 million shares. The scrip gained Rs016 close at Rs26.25/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab, recording a turnover of 15.124 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.27 to close at Rs12.69/share.