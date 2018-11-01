Govt re-launches privatisation plan to rescue economy

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday finalised a list of state-owned companies across various sectors, which it aims to privatise in an attempt to bolster local and foreign investments in a moribund economy.

The PTI government, while setting its five-year privatisation agenda, planned to privatise some well-established firms with good profits and robust performance in oil and gas and power sector.

It also announced names of firm in aviation, banking and insurance sectors.

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation that met with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair decided to privatize nine-entities in the next two years, while two would be given in private possession later.

“In power sector, two RLNG-powered plants including 1,223 megawatts Baloki Power Plant and another 1,230MW power station at Haveli Bahadur Shah have been also sanctioned for 100 pc privatization in next two years; however their case would be taken to the Council of Common Interests prior to starting work on its privatization,” a senior government official said.

Privatization of those entities would be done under the strategic sale. Strategic sale is a form of privatization under which the management controls and a significant portion of an SOE’s share goes to a private sector strategic partner.

In real sector, the government would also sell the Convention Center in Islamabad out in next one to two years.

It will also offer 93.38 percent shares in SME Bank, 44.8 percent in Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited and 100 percent of State Life Insurance Corporation for privatization with management control.

“Besides, in medium-term, 82.6 percent shares of the First Woman Bank would also be given to a private strategic partner.”

Though, the government has not taken the privatization of national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines on the list, airlines’ assets including Roosevelt Hotel in New York and Hotel Scribe in Paris have been put on the list to be sale out in the medium-term.

The government has also decided not to privatize Utility Stores Corporation, Pakistan Steel Mills and Civil Aviation Authority and have delisted them of its privatization plan.

“The chairman of CCoP and finance minister directed to delist all those state-owned enterprises that have been there on the list of privatization without any sound logic and plan,” the official added.

“Accordingly, more than 30 SOEs have been considered for delisting but differing opinion surfaced in connection with proposal to privatize National Construction Company, Telephone Industries of Pakistan, Convention Center and more than a dozen PSEs under the Ministry of Industries.”

The official said the CCoP decided to give an opportunity to the concerned ministries to convince the forum in the next meeting as to why those entities should not be privatized.

The government has decided that instead of privatising the state-owned enterprises, they would put more focus on strengthening their management and financial health and then they could be privatized.

The CCoP also registered that some key energy and power sector entities will not be privatized as public sector needs and requirements demand such PSEs to deliver specific services.

The CCoP deliberated at length the prospects of privatizing power sector PSEs including DISCOs and GENCOs and it was decided that instead of outright sale , other forms of privatization through public private partnership and by offering management contracts will be seriously considered.

The committee also granted permission to hire new consultants to specifically undertake the privatization of SOEs and directed to observe transparency and rules in the process of hiring.