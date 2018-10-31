Member Customs Zahid Khokhar made DG I&I of FBR

ISLAMABAD: With approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman FBR Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Tuesday transferred Member Customs Zahid Kokhar and appointed him as Director General Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) with immediate effect. The outgoing DG I&I Shaukat Ali, a grade 21 officer, has also relieved his charge and Now Zahid Kokhar is expected to assume his new charge on Wednesday (today).

Official sources told The News on Tuesday night that Shaukat Ali, who is senior most officer of the Customs Group, has been superseded again and the Central Selection Board approved grade 22 positions for two customs officers including Zahid Kokhar and Javed Ghani in its latest meeting held recently.