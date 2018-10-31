PM concerned over affairs of agri sector

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over the state of affairs in agriculture and asked for boosting agriculture sector since it is major plank of his government agenda.

Imran Khan chaired a meeting on agriculture at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday. He was informed that the country’s agriculture had been stagnant for past many decades and little work was done to assist the farmers in crop diversification, enhancement of yields and mechanisation of agriculture sector.

Articulating his disquiet about it he said that boosting agricultural sector is a major plank government agenda. He said that there was a need to support farmers and help them in adopting best practices along with requisite support in provision of finances and mechanisation process.

The prime minister said that Pakistan could greatly benefit from the Chinese expertise in the agriculture sector. He said that strengthening of cooperation with China in agriculture would be one of the priority agenda of his forthcoming visit to China. It was informed that research functions were totally ignored in the past resulting in overall deterioration of the sector. Low agricultural output resulted in greater reliance on import thus soaring up the import bill.

The premier was informed that the existing trend could be effectively checked and reversed with short-term measures and work on long-term strategy could be started immediately with concerted efforts of all stakeholders.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the existing situation vis-à-vis wheat, rice and sugarcane crop along with a comparative analysis with the neighbouring countries and other producers with regards to production, exports and imports.

The PM was informed that as part of PTI’s agenda of placing greater focus on the agriculture sector, various projects were being planned to increase crop yield and productivity, to shift focus towards exports and encouraging crop diversification.