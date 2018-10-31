First woman ASP awarded ‘Sword of Honour’

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faryal Fareed becomes the first ever lady PSP officer to receive ‘Sword of Honour’ in the country’s history.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi awarded the sword to ASP Faryal Fareed during 44th passing out parade of ASP officers at a ceremony held at National Police Academy on Tuesday. The Sword of Honour is awarded to that police officer who achieves an overall best performance during the entire training period at the National Police Academy.