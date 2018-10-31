Govt working on project for shelterless

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is working on a project to provide shelter to needy people, especially those, who are compelled to spend nights on roads and footpaths.

Talking to a delegation of World Memon Organisation in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said first project of this kind is to be built in Lahore on state land, where travelers and needy people will be provided temporary shelter and two-time meal.

The prime minister asked the delegation that well-off people can start such kind of projects in Karachi. He said the government will take benefit of Memon community's experience and capacity for the development and progress of the country and improvement of social sector.

Imran Khan also lauded services of the Memon community in the social sector and for the development and progress of Pakistan.

The delegation congratulated Imran Khan for assuming office of the prime minister and said that his leadership is a ray of hope not only for Pakistan, but for the whole Ummah.