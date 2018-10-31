‘Pak-Afghan trade on higher trajectory’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan’s agreement in 2014 to increase trade to $5 billion is a target that has still not been realised with one of the main reasons being turmoil in Afghanistan and closure of Torkham border from time to time.

However, on Tuesday, Pakistan Embassy in Kabul tried to brush aside reports that trade between the two neighbours had declined in the last financial year.

The PTI government has also announced to fast-track steps, including standardisation and automation of custom procedures, up-gradation of infrastructure at crossing points between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to maintain an upward trajectory of trade contrary to false news. Due to well directed efforts, Afghan exports to Pakistan increased by 29.53 percent during FY 2017-18 -- that is from $342 million to$443 million,” an embassy official said in a statement.

Earlier, during his first visit to Kabul, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had proposed the setting up of a joint economic commission to further extend economic ties.

“During his engagements with Afghan leadership, the foreign minister conveyed that the new government attached importance to its relations with Afghanistan and would work towards further deepening cooperation in the fields of trade development and connectivity,” spokesman at the Foreign Office had remarked.

In fact it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who while taking office had stressed that Pakistan wanted close relations with neighbouring Afghanistan, especially trade ties.

Pakistan remains the largest export market for Afghanistan.

“On the other hand, Afghanistan continues to increase its imports from Pakistan, as its imports have increased by 18.33 percent for the period that is $1,271 million in FY2016-17 to $1,504 million in FY 2017-18.

Karachi port also remained a major venue for a transit trade as in FY 2017-18, $3.321 billion worth goods were imported by Afghanistan through this port,” adds Kabul embassy.

"In the context of enhancing trade between the two countries, Pakistan had decided to waive off regulatory duty on imports from Afghanistan. As a result, Afghan exports to Pakistan have recorded substantial increase of 118 percent in 2018," it read.