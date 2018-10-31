Office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Arbab Farooq was elected president of the Pesco Engineers Association, Peshawar Circle.
Serving as executive engineer (XEN) Cantonment, Arbab Farooq will head the body of the Pesco engineers of six divisions including all the divisions of Peshawar as well as Charsadda and Shabqadar.
