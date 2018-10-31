Khassadar martyred in Mohmand landmine blast

GHALLANAI: A Khassadar personnel embraced martyrdom in a landmine explosion at the Safi tehsil in the Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday.

It was learnt that a Khassadar identified as Essa Khan was on his way when he stepped over a landmine at Alingar area in Safi tehsil. As a result, he sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, he was laid to rest with the state honours at his native graveyard in Alingar area.