Outgoing IGFC calls on CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said his government was focusing on the strengthening of fiscal base for the overall development and prosperity of the province.

He said this in a farewell meeting with the outgoing Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North) Maj-Gen. Waseem Ashraf. The meeting focused on the professional responsibilities of Frontier Corps, important issues, the overall law and order situation, the governance structure and the delivery and the merger of newly seven districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.